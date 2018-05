BrewCycle has been giving Portland pub crawls some serious pedal power for years.

Now the brewery tours are expanding to the Eastside and featuring a new bike.

MORE’s Molly Riehl gives the Bottoms Up route a spin. The route makes stops at Burnside Brewing, Base Camp Brewing and Rogue Eastside.

To book a ride on a new route – or an old one – follow the link: https://www.brewgrouppdx.com/brewcycle/

