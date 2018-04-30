Affidavit: Man with ‘extensive’ criminal history accused of rape at Vancouver community center

A man with an “extensive” criminal history is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Vancouver community center bathroom, according to court documents.

Dwayne Ontion Stewart, 43, was arrested Friday in Camas on charges including second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment.

Court documents state the victim told investigators she met Stewart at C Street and Evergreen Boulevard in Vancouver the morning of March 23.

They walked to the Marshall Center on the 1000 block of East McLoughlin Boulevard and into a public restroom, according to a probable cause affidavit, where Stewart offered her $100 to strip. When she refused, he attacked and raped her, according to the affidavit.

Court documents describe the woman as developmentally delayed. She participated in a sexual assault examination within hours of the assault, according to court documents, and provided a description of the suspect, including his clothing, and that he said his name was “DJ” and that he was a U.S. Marine.

Investigators determined Stewart, who goes by DJ and is a former Marine, was booked into jail on April 19 with shoes that matched surveillance images of the rape suspect, according to court documents.

Further evidence connected Stewart to the sexual assault investigation, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states a search warrant was served at the Camas home he shares with his girlfriend last week, leading to the recovery of a jacket matching the one worn by the suspect in the rape case.

During an interview with detectives, Stewart admitted to recognizing the rape victim and having sexual contact with her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Stewart told police that he should tell the woman, “he recently tested positive for chlamydia.”

Court documents state Stewart has a long criminal history and admitted to mental health issues, as well as drug and alcohol issues, with methamphetamine as his “drug of choice.”

Court documents show his arrest record in Clark County since 2010 includes charges of fourth-degree assault, possession of drugs, identity theft, vehicle prowling, theft and malicious mischief.

Stewart appeared in court Monday and is set for a formal arraignment on May 11.

