Seattle construction worker falls 8 stories into safety net

By The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) -

A Seattle construction worker is in critical condition after falling eight stories into a safety net.

KING-TV reports that it's unclear what led to the man's fall Monday. Seattle Fire Department officials said he suffered broken bones and was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg told The Associated Press the man was in critical condition.

The incident happened near 8th Avenue and Lenora Street in downtown Seattle shortly before 11 a.m.

The area was blocked off to traffic as Seattle police investigated.

