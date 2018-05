The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Oregon.

The temblor struck Sunday night about 121 miles west of Bandon. It occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.