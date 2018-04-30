Hillsboro police: Knife-wielding suspect cuffed minutes after al - KPTV - FOX 12

Hillsboro police: Knife-wielding suspect cuffed minutes after alleged bank robbery

Diego A. Sanchez-Lopez. Photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Diego A. Sanchez-Lopez. Photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsboro police arrested a knife-wielding suspect Monday after they say he stole thousands of dollars from an area bank.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at a Wells Fargo bank in the 7200 block of Northeast Butler Street near Orenco Station at 10:26 a.m.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old suspect, later identified as Diego A. Sanchez-Lopez, just three minutes later, the department says.

The suspect allegedly had a knife and ran out of the bank after grabbing cash. Two men inside the building at the time of the robbery chased the suspect after he left and hailed nearby officers, according to police.

Officers caught the suspect and arrested him without incident at 10:29 p.m., recovering several thousand dollars, a department spokesperson said.

Sanchez-Lopez faces charges of first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. He also had an unrelated misdemeanor warrant, the department says.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-629-0111.

