Eugene police: Man in SUV hits, drags cyclist, then punches and beats him with a bar

Officers used a stun gun to restrain and arrest a man after he allegedly smashed his SUV into a parked vehicle, hit a cyclist from behind and then punched the cyclist and hit him with a bar, according to Eugene police.

Before police arrived, bystanders tried to stop the man from beating on the cyclist by punching him in return, the department said.

The bizarre brawl started just after 5 p.m. Monday and ended in 44-year-old Glen M. Fisher’s arrest, police said.

Officers responded to 7th and Van Buren Street after residents reported that a Chevy Suburban had hit a parked vehicle. A few minutes later, there was a reported hit-and-run at North Grand and Railroad Boulevard, police said.

Witnesses told police that Fisher hit a man on a bicycle from behind. The 67-year-old cyclist was pulling a cart full of plants when he was hit and then dragged in front of the SUV, according to police.

After hitting and dragging the cyclist, Fisher allegedly pulled over, exited his SUV and started punching the cyclist, later picking up a bar and hitting him with that, too.

Bystanders stepped in and started punching Fisher to try to get him to stop, police said. Fisher fled the scene on foot but was found hiding in bushes nearby.

When officers attempted to arrest him, Fished lunged at a sergeant. Six or seven officers were needed to restrain Fisher and arrest him, the department said.

Officers believe Fisher was exhibiting what appeared to be possible symptoms of excited delirium and took both Fisher and the injured cyclist to a local hospital.

The cyclist appears to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police says charges in the case are pending.

The department’s major collision investigation team responded to the incident.

