Armed suspect at large after ramming Gresham officer's patrol vehicle with stolen minivan

Gresham police closed a section of Powell Boulevard Monday night as officers search for an armed suspect that rammed a patrol vehicle.

Police said an officer located an occupied stolen minivan in a parking lot near Southwest Highland Drive and Southwest 11th Street around 10:40 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the stolen minivan rammed the officer's vehicle then fled westbound on West Powell Boulevard and then became stuck on a median near the 17800 block of Powell Blvd. The suspect then fled on foot while armed with a firearm.

Police said an officer fired his weapon during the foot pursuit, but it is unknown if the suspect was hit. No officers were injured.

West Powell Blvd from Southeast 182nd Avenue to Southeast 174th Avenue was shut down while officers searched for the suspect, who is described as a white man in his 30s with a scruffy beard. Powell Blvd was reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Roadblock at SE 174th & Powell in Gresham as manhunt for suspect believed to be armed enters sixth hour. Police have only described him as a “white male with a scruffy beard”. pic.twitter.com/lNyeExzmA0 — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) May 1, 2018

Minivan ditched in middle of Powell. Police say armed suspect fled from the minivan. He is still on the run. Powell from 182 to 174 closed to traffic. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/bYO6qsn0tD — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) May 1, 2018

Residents in the area were asked to remain indoors when the search began. Just after 5:30 a.m., police said residents were able to go home or leave as needed.

Thank you for everyone’s patience. Police are still searching the area specifically Powell between 182 and 174. Please avoid the area and residents are asked to stay indoors. — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) May 1, 2018

Powell continues to be closed to thru traffic between 182nd and 174th. Residents in the area will now be able to go home or leave as needed however. Detectives are on scene investigating what had transpired. No one is in custody. More info to be released as soon as possible. — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) May 1, 2018

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call Gresham police at 503-618-2719.

