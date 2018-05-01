Armed suspect at large after ramming Gresham officer's patrol vehicle with stolen minivan

Armed suspect at large after ramming Gresham officer's patrol ve - KPTV - FOX 12

Gresham police closed a section of Powell Boulevard Monday night as officers search for an armed suspect that rammed a patrol vehicle.

Police said an officer located an occupied stolen minivan in a parking lot near Southwest Highland Drive and Southwest 11th Street around 10:40 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the stolen minivan rammed the officer's vehicle then fled westbound on West Powell Boulevard and then became stuck on a median near the 17800 block of Powell Blvd. The suspect then fled on foot while armed with a firearm.

Police said an officer fired his weapon during the foot pursuit, but it is unknown if the suspect was hit. No officers were injured.

West Powell Blvd from Southeast 182nd Avenue to Southeast 174th Avenue was shut down while officers searched for the suspect, who is described as a white man in his 30s with a scruffy beard. Powell Blvd was reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Residents in the area were asked to remain indoors when the search began. Just after 5:30 a.m., police said residents were able to go home or leave as needed.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call Gresham police at 503-618-2719.

