Police: 22 patrol vehicles vandalized at PPB's North Precinct lot

Police said 22 patrol vehicles were vandalized overnight while parked in the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct parking lot.

Police found the vehicles in the precinct lot, located at 449 Northeast Emerson Street, splashed with brown or white paint. They were vandalized sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The paint is not expected to cause any permanent damage, and a cleaning crew is on scene and have begun removing the paint. Police said the vandalism will not impact any of their patrols.

CRUISERS VANDALIZED: 22 @PortlandPolice cruisers splashed with paint at @ppbnorth parking lot. Investigation underway - may be connected to #MayDay pic.twitter.com/P1M9I6w3TG — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) May 1, 2018

Officers said they were able to collect a few pieces of evidence, and they are checking surveillance cameras in the parking lot, which is only secured by a small fence.

There is no suspect information at this time.

#UPDATE: K9 out searching for suspect(s) who splashed paint on almost two dozen @PortlandPolice cruisers at @ppbnorth sometime between 3-5 a.m. Officers also checking surveillance cameras. pic.twitter.com/PxbKuB8UCm — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) May 1, 2018

The exact motive is unclear at this time, but police are looking into whether the vandalism is tied to May Day.

Police said this is the second time in the past six months that vehicles in the North Precinct parking lot have been vandalized.

"We've had tires popped, knifed. We've had more direct comments, like rattled canned, very derogatory comments put on police cars towards the police. It's not new to us, unfortunately," said Charlie Fender, acting captain for PPB's North Precinct.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the PPB's non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

