Oregon State student faces additional hate-crime charge

An Oregon State University student accused of putting offensive stickers on the cars of members of a racial justice group has been charged with an additional hate crime.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports court records say Andrew Oswalt faces a third count of first-degree intimidation.

The amended indictment filed in Benton County Circuit Court alleges Oswalt acted with one or more people to tamper or interfere with property by applying the stickers to the cars "with intent to cause substantial inconvenience to another because of the defendant's perception of another's religion."

Oswalt pleaded not guilty Monday to the additional charge. Oswalt previously pleaded not guilty to other intimidation charges and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief. He is out of jail on bail pending trial, which is scheduled for Nov. 28-30.

