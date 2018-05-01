Crime Stoppers, Clackamas Co. deputies seeking help solving 2015 murder on Mt. Hood

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help in solving a 2015 murder that happened on Mount Hood.

Frank Wilson, 68, was found dead inside his white 2003 Ford F150 extended cab pickup truck in the parking lot of the Trillium Lake Sno Park, just off of Highway 26 and east of Government Camp, on Sept. 24, 2015.

Autopsy results from the Oregon State Medical Examiner showed that Wilson died from a gunshot wound to the chest and the death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators believe that Wilson was killed sometime on Sept. 23.

Investigators are now seeking any information from the public that will help solve the case.

Anyone who had contact with Wilson between Monday Sept. 21, 2015 and Wednesday Sept. 23, 2015 is encouraged to share that information. Investigators also believe that someone may have inadvertently altered the crime scene before authorities arrived. Investigators would like to hear from that person or persons as well.

Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

To submit an anonymous tip: Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips, or online at www.p3tips.com/823, or call 503-823-4357.

