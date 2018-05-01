On the Go with Joe at Bark City BBQ

May is National Barbecue Month and a food cart in north Portland has exactly what anyone wanting to celebrate the occasion is looking for: finger-licking good food.

Bark City BBQ opened last year and is already making a name for itself in Portland as one of the best places in the city to get barbecue eats.

With meats smoked with Oregon oak, the food cart offers juicy meals and sides packed with flavor. The cart also has five kinds of sauce.

Bark City BBQ is part of the Killingsworth Station Food Cart Pod, located at 1331 North Killingsworth Street.

Check out the full menu at BarkCityBBQ.com.

