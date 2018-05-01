On the Go with Joe at Bark City BBQ - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at Bark City BBQ

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

May is National Barbecue Month and a food cart in north Portland has exactly what anyone wanting to celebrate the occasion is looking for: finger-licking good food.

Bark City BBQ opened last year and is already making a name for itself in Portland as one of the best places in the city to get barbecue eats.

With meats smoked with Oregon oak, the food cart offers juicy meals and sides packed with flavor. The cart also has five kinds of sauce.

Bark City BBQ is part of the Killingsworth Station Food Cart Pod, located at 1331 North Killingsworth Street.

Check out the full menu at BarkCityBBQ.com

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.