Salt & Straw to serve up flower flavors for May

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers – so Salt & Straw has created a bouquet of new ice cream flavors for the month.

Starting Friday, Salt & Straw scoop shops in Portland will have the ice cream chain's May Flowers series of flavors, back for their seventh year but with new tastes.

The seasonal flavors will be on the menu locally through May 31 and can also be eaten nationally, as they are available for purchase and shipping online.

Here are the five flower flavors:

Rhubarb Crumble with Toasted Anise

"It’s like Grandma’s rhubarb crumble with a scoop of ice cream on top, or “a la mode” as she used to say. To pay it homage, this ice cream starts with a simple vanilla bean ice cream, and layers of homemade, just picked rhubarb jam, plus fresh baked anise crumble for a crunchy, floral finish."

Wildflower Honey with Ricotta Walnut Lace Cookies

"Bee Local’s fresh spring wildflower flavored honey is a perfect match for ice cream. Especially with a little creamy ricotta and tart lemon and added homemade whole oat and walnut lace cookies frosted with buttery ricotta icing."

Steven Smith Teamakers White Petal & Osmanthus

"This new flavor features several flower components all courtesy of the White Petal Tea from Steven Smith Tea Makers. It’s a blend starring white peony tea, osmanthus flowers, and chamomile petals. The tea is steeped in cream and combined with fresh candied peaches. You’ll probably taste the flowers first, especially the aromatic osmanthus, and then the peaches will wash the flavor away. Until your next bite."

Orange Blossom Sorbet with Edible Flowers

"This edible flower sorbet is made with organic blossoms, fresh orange juice, tahitian vanilla and a dash of back pepper. It tastes bright and fruity - like an edible floral bouquet of peonies, borages begonias and nasturtiums."

Heart Cold Brew Chamomile Sorbet

"Coffee may not be a flower, but Heart Coffee Roasters taught Salt & Straw how they bring out bright, floral flavors in their beans. Their Ethiopian Reko roast is steeped overnight to bring out the jasmine-y blackberry tasting notes, then mixed with chamomile-infused cashew milk to make a sorbet where the floral coffee flavor is truly the star."

Salt & Straw, which was established in 2011, has become known for its artisan ice cream flavors, including seasonal ice creams inspired by Thanksgiving food, ice creams made with "rescued foods" and ice creams with vegetables.

