All Classical Portland pairs music with menu ideas

People often think of matching their meals with a fine wine, or pairing sweet and savory flavors, but All Classical Portland CEO and radio host Suzanne Nance has taken a new approach.

She suggests different classical music compositions paired with different brunch menu items.

Whether it’s a spicy Spanish tango paired with chorizo breakfast tacos or a smooth waltz with sweet Belgian waffles, she says the coupling of breakfast food and classical music makes flavors pop and chords resonate.

Suzanne's "Sunday Brunch" radio show on All Classical Portland airs Sunday mornings beginning at 10 a.m. on 89.9 FM.

You can also listen online at AllClassical.org.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.