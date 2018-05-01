Blazer5 Gaming wants to bring NBA 2K championship home to Portland

The inaugural season for the NBA 2K league begins today, marking a pivotal moment for eSports. MORE’s Molly Riehl meets the members of Blazer5 Gaming to hear about the history they’re making and the championship they’re hoping to bring home to Portland.

While the NBA 2K season tips off in New York today at 2pm, Blazer5 Gaming won’t play its first game until Thursday. All NBA 2K games are available to stream on Twitch.

For more information on Blazer5 Gaming: http://blazer5gaming.com/