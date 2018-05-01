Tigard police asking for help locating three children involved in DHS custody case

The Tigard Police Department is asked for the public's help in locating three children as part of a custodial interference investigation.

Police said the Oregon Department of Human Services was granted custody of three children, 5-year-old Aaliyah Griffin, 3-year-old Genesis Brechtbill-Griffin, and 7-month-old Neveah Brechtbill-Griffin, in Washington County Juvenile Court in Feb. 2018.

The children's mother, 27-year-old Jowanda Rita Griffin, was indicted and arrested for custodial interference in the second degree after she did not disclose the whereabouts of the children to DHS. Griffin is out of custody but still has not said where the children are.

Police said Griffin's boyfriend and father of the two youngest children, 32-year-old James Jonathan Brechtbill, is wanted for a parole violation. Brechtbill may be with Griffin and the children, according to police.

The children are listed as missing, endangered persons, and will be taken into protective custody when found.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in any felony crime, and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Griffin, Brechtbill, or the children can submit an anonymous tip by visiting the App Store and downloading P3 Tips, or online at www.p3tips.com/823, or call 503-823-4357.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.