TriMet launching $22 million project to improve elevators at MAX stations

TriMet announced a new program that will upgrade or replace 19 elevators throughout their system during a multi-year project.

The $22 million project includes heavily-used outdoor elevators along the MAX Blue, Green and Red Lines in northeast Portland.

The first elevator project is starting on May 17 at the NE 60th Ave MAX Station. TriMet said the elevator at the station has been in service since 1986.

TriMet said crews will replace all the components of the elevator cabs including electronics, mechanical and HVAC equipment, and the panel and doors.

The NE 60th Ave MAX Station is the first of three MAX stations that will undergo upgrades this year. TriMet said three to five elevators will be upgraded each year in the coming years.

TriMet said each project will require shutting down an elevator for about 12 to 14 weeks. Riders who depend on elevators to get between the platform and street level are asked to adjust their trips and use another station during the work.

For more details about the project, visit: trimet.org/elevators

