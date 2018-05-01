Rewards offered in 2017 NE Portland deadly shooting; family, friends raise $20K

The Portland Police Bureau, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help solving a 2017 murder that happened in northeast Portland.

Brian Elton Spaulding, 36, was found dead at a home in the 3500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue on June 12, 2017.

Based on observations at the scene, homicide detectives were called out to investigate.

Autopsy results from the Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Spaulding was the victim of a shooting and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case, and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Spaulding's family and friends held a benefit over the week to raise money for a larger cash reward that they hope would be an incentive to come forward with information. The family had a goal to raise $20,000 and that goal was met by the end of the weekend. More information is at gofundme.com/justiceforspaulding.

To submit an anonymous tip: Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips, or online at www.p3tips.com/823, or call 503-823-4357.

