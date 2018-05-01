Police arrest man accused of hurling hatchet at roommate in Corvallis

A man accused of hurling a hatchet and a bat at his roommate after an argument Monday morning has been arrested, according to the Corvallis Police Department.

The incident occurred at a home in the 2000 block of Southwest 3rd Street just before 10 a.m., the department said.

Officers and deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the scene after a caller said they saw a man in the area chasing someone with a hatchet and a bat.

Officers and deputies identified the suspect at 46-year-old Steven Anderson.

According to officers, Anderson grabbed the hatchet and the baseball bat from his bedroom and used them to threaten his roommate outside their home after an argument.

Anderson allegedly waved the items in the air and then hurled them at his roommate, narrowly missing him, police said. The roommate was not hurt.

Responding officers say Anderson at first refused to exit his home when they arrived but later emerged unarmed.

Officers recovered the weapons, arrested Anderson and transported him to the Benton County Jail, where they say he faces charges including unlawful use of a weapon and attempted assault in the first degree.

Anderson’s bail is set at $87,500.

