Police ID motorcyclist killed in NE Portland crash; officers seek driver of red sedan

Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in northeast Portland.

Emergency crews responded to Northeast Marine Drive and 6th Drive at 11:12 p.m. April 19.

Gregory L. Mitchell, 58, was found on the roadway. He was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division's Major Crash Team is continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash, with the assistance of criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division.

On Tuesday, police provided an update that a red sedan had been seen in the area at the time of the deadly crash.

Anyone with information about a red car that may have been near Northeast Marine Drive and 6th Drive at 11:12 p.m. April 19 is asked to contact Officer David Enz at 503-823-2208 or David.Enz@portlandoregon.gov.

