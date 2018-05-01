Woman attacked in SE Portland; police searching for suspect

A suspect is at large after police say a woman was attacked–likely with a knife–in southeast Portland.

Officers say the assault occurred in the 3500 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue Tuesday just after 8:30 a.m.

The woman appears to have been assaulted with a knife, according to police.

Medical personnel responded with officers and rushed the woman to a Portland-area hospital, where she is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries, the bureau says.

Officers searched the area but haven’t found a crime scene. The bureau says they do not have any suspect information to share.

Officers do not believe there is an immediate danger to area residents.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Assault Detail Detective Michael Greenlee at 503-969-6296 or michael.greenlee@portlandoregon.gov.

