Tipped hay truck causes delays for drivers near Forest Grove

No injuries were reported Tuesday after a hay truck rolled over in Washington County.

The rollover occurred near a roundabout on Verboort Road at Northwest Cornelius Shefflin Road, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

It was not immediately clear what caused the truck to tip. No injuries were reported.

Authorities warned drivers in the area to expect delays and use alternate routes. The road was expected to be closed for several hours, the sheriff’s office said.

