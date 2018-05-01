Oregon men, one accused of cross-county crime spree, admit to firearm offenses

Two Oregon men, one accused of a cross-county crime spree that ended in an officer-involved shooting, pleaded guilty Tuesday to firearm offenses.

Jess L. Brockner, 32, was arrested last year after burglarizing a barn in Yamhill County and stealing the owner’s car, then driving that car to a U.S. bank in Beaverton and robbing it, too, police say.

Brockner was pursued by police after robbing the bank at gunpoint while wearing a welder’s mask and threatening to hurt the teller.

He fled in the stolen 1987 Chevrolet Blazer, evading officers and eventually crashing into a parked vehicle. Brockner would not comply as officers were attempting to take him into custody and was shot, the bureau says.

Brockner was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting. After he was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

No police were hurt during the shooting, the bureau says.

Christopher J. Fleet, 23, also pleaded guilty to firearm offenses Tuesday.

Fleet was arrested in August last year. Police say that at the time of his arrest, Fleet was a drug dealer with an outstanding arrest warrant.

Deputies found a handgun and methamphetamine on his person. They found a second handgun, drug records and a digital scale in a locked backpack in his vehicle.

Fleet pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, the district attorney’s office said.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and is subject to a five-year mandatory minimum, a $1,000,000 fine and up to five years supervised release.

Brockner pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and one count of bank robbery.

He also faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and is subject to a seven-year mandatory minimum, a $250,000 fine and up to five years supervised release.

Brockner will be sentenced in August. Fleet will be sentenced in September, the attorney’s office said.

