He has 'no regrets': Former Seattleite on 'jihad' gets life sent - KPTV - FOX 12

He has 'no regrets': Former Seattleite on 'jihad' gets life sentence for killing college student

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File image File image
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -

A former Seattle resident who said he was on a "jihad" to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing a college student in New Jersey.

Ali Muhammad Brown apologized to family members of 19-year-old Brendan Tevlin during a rambling statement Tuesday, but added he had "no regrets."

During a plea hearing on the eve of his trial in March, Brown admitted shooting Tevlin as the college student sat in his car at a traffic light in 2014.

He also acknowledged killing three men in Washington state, and likely will be extradited there to face those charges.

Brown was the first person charged under New Jersey law with terrorism connected to a homicide.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. T

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.