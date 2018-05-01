Seasonal alcohol ban on Sauvie Island beaches in effect

A seasonal alcohol ban at two popular beaches on Sauvie Island began Tuesday.

Oregon State Police said over the last few years they have seen more problems with alcohol-related incidents such as drunk crashes, drowning and underage drinking at collins beach and walton beach.

In March, the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted in favor of the ban.

Some residents in the area do not have an issue with the new rule change.

"I can understand it might bug some people because they might want to come out here and have a drink in the beach, but it doesn't really bother me,” Dan Arstill said.

The ban will continue at collins and walton beach until Sept. 30.

Anyone caught violating the rules could face a year in jail or a fine of more than $6,000 dollars, according to troopers.

