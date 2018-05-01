Hundreds rally in Salem to support immigrant workers’ rights

The Vancouver boy responsible for igniting the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge in September must pay more than $36 million in restitution.More >
The Vancouver boy responsible for igniting the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge in September must pay more than $36 million in restitution.More >
Police are investigating after a deaf woman who is 5 months pregnant claimed an airline passenger punched her and her service dog.More >
Police are investigating after a deaf woman who is 5 months pregnant claimed an airline passenger punched her and her service dog.More >
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released several official photographs taken on their wedding day.More >
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released several official photographs taken on their wedding day.More >
First, it was catastrophic lava. Then it was sulfur dioxide. Now Big Island residents have yet another danger to worry about.More >
First, it was catastrophic lava. Then it was sulfur dioxide. Now Big Island residents have yet another danger to worry about.More >
A 13-year-old girl in Hawaii was arrested for second-degree murder after her one-day-old infant was found dead in a trash can.More >
A 13-year-old girl in Hawaii was arrested for second-degree murder after her one-day-old infant was found dead in a trash can.More >
A University of Oregon student was found dead at a campground in northern California. Cal-Fire personnel and Shasta County sheriff’s office boating safety personnel responded to the Gooseneck Campground about a man not breathing around 8:45 p.m on Saturday. CPR was given to help the victim, but he was later pronounced dead.More >
A University of Oregon student was found dead at a campground in northern California. Cal-Fire personnel and Shasta County sheriff’s office boating safety personnel responded to the Gooseneck Campground about a man not breathing around 8:45 p.m on Saturday. CPR was given to help the victim, but he was later pronounced dead.More >
A California man won more than $6 million in lottery prizes within months.More >
A California man won more than $6 million in lottery prizes within months.More >
Vancouver police arrested a man who they say stole $6,000 worth of property from a Fred Meyer store.More >
Vancouver police arrested a man who they say stole $6,000 worth of property from a Fred Meyer store.More >
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 101 Sunday afternoon.More >
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 101 Sunday afternoon.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >