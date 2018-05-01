People celebrate May Day in Southeast Portland

Organizers with the Portland May Day Coalition planned a celebratory picnic at Lents Park.

The event remained calm and had speakers, music and dancers.

It’s a very different tone than last year when there were clashes with police and dozens of people were arrested.

Tuesday, organizers made it clear they wanted it to be a peaceful event with education about labor rights and social justice issues.

“So really what we’re trying to do is say workers rights are human rights and that everyone deserves to be respected,” an organizer, Angelica Lim said. “So work can mean in the workplace but it can also mean at home, labors looks very different for different people and we have to acknowledge that.”

“Building community is something we should all be striving to do and something like this where people are working for different types of changes in their community, coming together to create a bigger change is just something we all need to be doing,”volunteer Tabitha Ponciano said.

Portland Police said they were aware of the gathering and didn’t expect traffic or businesses to be impacted.

