Pilot seriously injured in helicopter crash on Sauvie Island

Emergency crews responded to a helicopter crash on Sauvie Island on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred near the 23800 block of Northwest Oak Island Road at around 5 p.m.

A neighbor told FOX 12 he heard the noise of police activity nearby and saw the crashed helicopter.

"I just got my spotting scope and I looked down there and I could determine what kind of helicopter it was," Dave Gamroth said.

Gamroth, who happens to be a pilot, said it's not every day somebody lands in your backyard, but things happen.

"You know, it could be a pilot error, it could be a mechanical issue, it's life," he said.

Deputies said the pilot sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Deputies also said how lucky it was that the pilot was able to land in a field and not on top of homes.

"Having been a pilot and I was in an emergency situation I would've looked for an open field away from people or any populated area. So you know if that was his intent he certainly succeeded but a lot of times you got to take what you can get," Gamroth told FOX 12.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. An FAA spokesperson said the crash involved a Robinson R22 helicopter and the circumstances leading to the crash are unknown.

Northwest Oak Island Road remains closed as of Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.