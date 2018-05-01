PBOT annual ‘Better Naito’ in effect to give better access to Waterfront Park

Portland Bureau of Transportation is making streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists near Waterfront Park, thanks to the 4th annual “Better Naito” Street Transformation that started on Tuesday.

“Better Naito” takes place each summer for people to more effectively enjoy Waterfront Park during its busiest season.

PBOT crews were installing plastic posts over the weekend and turned the northbound lane next to Waterfront Park into a safe space for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Even the Rose Festival CEO told FOX 12 how the “Better Naito” works for them.

“The Rose Festival's theme is 'Play Happy,' Rose Festival CEO Jeff Curtis said. “This is your playground, waterfront park. This is a place to come together, unite and celebrate what's great about Portland.

Crews also lowered the speed limit along Naito Parkway to 20 miles per hour.

“Better Naito” will take place until the end of September.

