Gov. Brown offers certain protections for undocumented immigrants, signs two bills into law

At the state capital on Tuesday, Governor Kate Brown signed two bills offering certain protections for undocumented immigrants.

House Bill 4111 allows the department of transportation to re-issue a driver’s license to dreamers and anyone under temporary protected status, even if the federal government were to cancel the programs and Senate Bill 1563 allows students in the DACA program to qualify for in-state tuition.

Both bills were passed during the 2018 short legislative session, but Gov. Brown signed the House Bill 4111 and Senate Bill 1563 into law.

However, DACA recipient Juan Navarro told FOX 12 the Senate bill does not provide federal financial assistance to cover tuition and stated that’s a common misconception.

The grad student from Oregon State University said he’s thankful for the new bills because they’ve lifted a big burden off his shoulders.

“It causes a lot of mental stress. The stress is beyond anything I’ve ever experienced in my entire life…does this country love me, hate me,” Navarro said.

Gov. Brown told FOX 12 that she is sure there will be conversations in the future about a plan to extend the protections granted by the bills to all immigrants in Oregon, but there are a number of other issues state lawmakers need to tackle first.

