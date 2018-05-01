Biketown offering free bicycle rides around Portland in May

The Portland Bureau of Transportation and Biketown are offering free bicycle rides around Portland in May.

New and existing Biketown riders will qualify for 90 minutes of free ride time per day. After 90 minutes of daily use, riders will be charged 10 cents per minute.

Annual members of the bike share program will receive a promotional code for a $12 discount to cover their membership fee for the month.

Also in May, Biketown users will be able to park their bikes at any public bike rack within the Biketown service area for no additional fee.

May will also feature “Waterfront Wednesdays,” which will be free guided bike rides from Waterfront Park at noon every Wednesday for people interested in learning more about Biketown.

People interested in taking advantage of Biketown’s free ride promotion must sign up through the website, mobile app or at a station kiosk and select the "Single Ride" plan. Current annual members can log in to their account, choose "Memberships" and apply the "BIKEMONTH18" promo code to their existing account. Day passes will still be charged $12 for three hours of ride time.

The Adaptive Biketown 2018 pilot program also launched May 1. People with disabilities and others who qualify for the TriMet Honored Citizens Pass can ride Adaptive Biketown for up to three hours a day. Their rides will be free for the month.

Since Biketown launched in July 2016, riders have logged more than 520,000 trips and 1 million miles.

