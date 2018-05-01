Deputies: Lake Oswego bus driver arrested on child pornography charges

A Lake Oswego school district bus driver has been arrested on child pornography charges on Tuesday.

Michel Harmon, 40, was taken to court on federal charges of transporting and possessing child pornography, according to deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

When investigators pinged Harmon's IP addresses for potential child pornography they said Harmon admitted to having child porn on some of his computers, according to court documents.

District officials sent a letter to parents informing them about Harmon’s arrest stating, "we are very serious about honoring our responsibility to keep your children safe, and situations like this are shocking and appalling to us all."

The district also added that it didn’t appear that any kids were victims of Harmon.

