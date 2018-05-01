Cougar seen near ‘populated areas and schools’, Springfield police say

Springfield police issued a safety advisory Tuesday after a postal worker reported seeing a juvenile cougar.

The worker said they saw the cougar walking down a gravel lane near South 28th Street and South F Streets around 1:30 p.m. and took the above photo, according to the department.

Officers are warning residents to be careful because the animal was seen so close to populated areas and schools.

Cougar sightings aren’t unusual for this time of year, when juveniles go out on their own, officers said.

Springfield police said they will report the sighting to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and shared a list of tips to remember if residents encounter a cougar.

STOP. Never approach a cougar at any time for any reason. STAY CALM. Face the cougar and do not turn your back toward it. Do not run. Running encourages the animal to chase. APPEAR LARGE. Do not bend over or crouch. Raise your hands. Hold your coat open. Hold small children. FIGHT BACK if attacked. MAKE NOISE. Make noise while hiking or walking in areas of suspected habitat to reduce the chance of surprising a cougar. KEEP CHILDREN CLOSE. Always keep children close by and in sight. AVOID WALKING ALONE.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.