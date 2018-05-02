Police: Driver in California RV chase is registered sex offender from Oregon

Authorities are looking for a paroled sex offender they say led them on a 100-mile chase from Los Angeles in a motor home with his two young children inside before escaping.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says detectives on Tuesday tried to arrest a 46-year-old Oregon man who had a fight with his wife and was wanted for child abduction and weapons violations.

That led to a chase into Hollywood and then north by freeway with more than a dozen CHP patrol cars following the motor home.

Hours later, the RV finally stopped in an orchard north of Bakersfield.

His children, a 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old girl, were found safe but the man, Stephen Houk, wasn't in the motor home.

Authorities say Houk is believed to be armed.

