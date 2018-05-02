Police: Driver in California RV chase is registered sex offender - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Driver in California RV chase is registered sex offender from Oregon

By The Associated Press
Stephen Houk (Photo released by California Highway Patrol) Stephen Houk (Photo released by California Highway Patrol)
BAKERSFIELD, CA (AP) -

Authorities are looking for a paroled sex offender they say led them on a 100-mile chase from Los Angeles in a motor home with his two young children inside before escaping.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says detectives on Tuesday tried to arrest a 46-year-old Oregon man who had a fight with his wife and was wanted for child abduction and weapons violations.

That led to a chase into Hollywood and then north by freeway with more than a dozen CHP patrol cars following the motor home.

Hours later, the RV finally stopped in an orchard north of Bakersfield.

His children, a 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old girl, were found safe but the man, Stephen Houk, wasn't in the motor home.

Authorities say Houk is believed to be armed.

