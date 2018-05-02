Police: Windows smashed at four banks in SE Portland, suspects s - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Windows smashed at four banks in SE Portland, suspects sought

Windows at four banks in southeast Portland were smashed early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct said Chase Bank, KeyBank, and U.S. Bank, all located in the area of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard and Southeast 47th Avenue, were vandalized.

Another U.S. Bank, located at 1225 Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, reported similar damage.

Police said the first incident was reported at 4:13 a.m. A caller told authorities that a group of five people broke windows at the banks along SE Woodstock.

According to police, all suspects were males wearing hooded sweatshirts with bandanas covering their faces. The suspects fled the area on foot.

Police said all three of the banks were vandalized on May 1, 2017, also known as May Day. It's unclear at this point if it's related, but police said it's highly likely given the suspects descriptions.

Anyone with information about the vandalism, or anyone with surveillance video, is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

