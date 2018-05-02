Police searching for driver in SW Portland after pursuit, crash on I-5

Police are searching for a driver who led an officer on a high-speed chase from Tualatin to southwest Portland Wednesday morning.

Police said a Tualatin police officer thought a truck that didn't have a front license plate was parked suspiciously in a parking lot off Southwest Nyberg Street. When the officer attempted to pull the truck over, the driver took off and a pursuit began.

The pursuit continued on northbound Interstate 5 and at time hit speeds of 90 mph. The officer backed down once speeds got too high and lost the truck.

Police say the driver continued and eventually crashed into a guardrail at the end of the Southwest Corbett Avenue exit. The driver fled the scene before police arrived at the crash scene.

A K-9 team searched the area, but the driver has not been located. Police said the driver may have ran down a ravine in front of where the truck crashed.

Police say the driver of this crashed pickup led them on a chase that started in Tualatin, went north up I-5 & ended with truck slamming into this guardrail off Corbett Ave exit in SW #PDX. Hit speeds of 90mph. Driver took off after crash & police brought in K9 to search for him. pic.twitter.com/v6ETiZuIaV — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) May 2, 2018

Anyone with information about the driver should call police.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.