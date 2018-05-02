On the Go with Joe at Belmont Station

A beer bar and bottle shop in Portland has once again been named one of the ten best in the nation.

USA Today listed Belmont Station, located at 4500 Southeast Stark Street, as a top spot to get a beer in the country.

This is the second time in a row Belmont Station has been given the distinction, and is one of only two bars on the West Coast to make this year's list.

Belmont Station has been open since 1997 and has almost 1,400 brews available in bottles and cans for purchase.

It’s Biercafé also features 34 rotating taps.

Learn more at Belmont-Station.com.

