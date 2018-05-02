Metro area students join nationwide walkout in support of Second Amendment

Students across the metro area are joined others across the country as part of a planned walkout in support of the Second Amendment.

The "Stand for the Second" walkout began around 10 a.m. Wednesday. The 16-minute walkout happened nationwide in support of gun rights under the Second Amendment.

Organizers say those who participated in the walkout and missed class will be given a tardy.

About 80 students from Tigard High School joined the walkout. AIR 12 also captured students from Mountain View High School in Vancouver taking part in the Stand for the Second walkout.

FOX 12 spoke to students at Tigard High School about why they want to participate.

"It's a healthy way to have a debate - it's non-violent and definitely a healthy way to start a debate and discussion in school and society," said Steven Schlabach, a junior at Tigard High School.

"I've been around guns for a large part of my life. You can use them for hunting or target practice - defense mechanism. If someone breaks into your house and you're rocking a 12 gauge, they're not going to stay in your house for very long," said junior Jacob Demmin. "I do think there needs to be stricter laws, like the kid in Florida should have been arrested long before he got a gun."

Students planning a walkout at Tigard High School at 10am as part of @StandSecond movement, supporting rights of gun owners and the 2nd Amendment. Hearing there may also be a counter-walkout demanding more restrictive gun laws. #Walkout #StandForTheSecond pic.twitter.com/Kilsxrhwe3 — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) May 2, 2018

Wednesday's walkout comes after other students in favor of restricting gun access have walked out across the country in protest of recent gun violence. The walkout was sparked after the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.

