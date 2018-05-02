Police: Hillsboro burglary suspect injured in officer-involved s - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Hillsboro burglary suspect injured in officer-involved shooting


A person was hospitalized after officers responded to a reported burglary at a Hillsboro home and shots were fired Wednesday morning, police said.

Hillsboro police went to home in the 2100 block of Northeast Montgomery Street at 7:40 a.m. after a call about a burglary in progress.

At the scene, officers encountered a suspect in the home and shots were fired.

The suspect was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.

No other details about the shooting or the suspect have been released by police.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating the shooting.

