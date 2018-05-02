State audit finds progress on rape kit backlog in Oregon - KPTV - FOX 12

State audit finds progress on rape kit backlog in Oregon

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File image File image
SALEM, OR (AP) -

An audit of backlogged rape kits held by the Oregon State Police shows the agency is processing them faster than any time in the last two years, and is making progress toward clearing the backlog by the end of the year.

The results were released by the Oregon Secretary of State's Office Wednesday.

Some of the kits, which contain biological evidence in sexual assault cases, had been warehoused since 1983, and in 2015 the State Police quoted a statewide backlog of more than 5,600. In 2016, legislators passed a measure to speed up processing, but by 2017 state labs said their backlog had actually increased.

The full audit is available at sos.oregon.gov

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.