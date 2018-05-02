Safeway closing ‘underperforming’ Jantzen Beach store

Safeway is closing its Jantzen Beach store.

The company confirmed that employees were told Tuesday about the plans to close the store.

The location is expected to close by June 9.

A Safeway spokesperson said the company is constantly evaluating the performance of its stores.

“Closing an underperforming store is always a tough decision, but we are focused on growing our business by being the favorite local supermarket, and running great stores where people love to shop,” according to the Safeway spokesperson.

The store is at 11919 N. Jantzen Ave.

