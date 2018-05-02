Safeway closing ‘underperforming’ Jantzen Beach store - KPTV - FOX 12

Safeway closing ‘underperforming’ Jantzen Beach store

Posted: Updated:
Image: KPTV/Air 12 Image: KPTV/Air 12
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Safeway is closing its Jantzen Beach store.

The company confirmed that employees were told Tuesday about the plans to close the store.

The location is expected to close by June 9.

A Safeway spokesperson said the company is constantly evaluating the performance of its stores.

“Closing an underperforming store is always a tough decision, but we are focused on growing our business by being the favorite local supermarket, and running great stores where people love to shop,” according to the Safeway spokesperson.

The store is at 11919 N. Jantzen Ave.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.