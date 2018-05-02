New cards aim to assist communication between law enforcement and deaf Oregonians

New cards meant to be kept in a wallet of the visor of a car were designed to assist with communication between law enforcement officers and deaf Oregonians.

The cards are the result of a partnership between the Oregon Association for the Deaf, the public safety subcommittee of the Oregon Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Advisory Committee and the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.

The cards state the driver is deaf or hard of hearing on one side, while the other side provides tips on the best way to communicate with that person.

“Sadly, we know there have been some tragic interactions around the nation involving law enforcement officers and individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing. The visor and wallet cards were designed to serve as a tool to assist with communications between individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing and city, county, state, tribal and university law enforcement officers around Oregon,” said Eriks Gabliks, director of the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.

The partnership of the organizations involved in creating the cards has also resulted in an update to the basic police curriculum used to train new law enforcement officers.

The cards are being distributed by the Oregon Association for the Deaf, law enforcement agencies, the Oregon Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Program and other organizations that work with deaf and hard of hearing people in Oregon.

