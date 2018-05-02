Oregon first-grader’s sketch named finalist in Google competitio - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon first-grader’s sketch named finalist in Google competition

Christopher Zhong-Yao stands in front of his doodle. (Photo courtesy Google). Christopher Zhong-Yao stands in front of his doodle. (Photo courtesy Google).
Christopher Zhong-Yao. (Photo courtesy Google). Christopher Zhong-Yao. (Photo courtesy Google).
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

An Oregon first grader’s artwork might appear soon when you visit Google’s home page.

Christopher Zhong-Yao, a student at Findley Elementary school in Beaverton, was announced as a finalist in the tech giant’s “Doodle 4 Google” competition at a surprise school assembly Wednesday.

Zhong-Yao is the only finalist from Oregon.

Applicants for this year’s competition were asked what inspired them. Zhong-Yao’s doodle features a sun, a toothbrush and teeth inside a mouth.

Together, the teeth spell out “Google”.

Oregon Senate member Elizabeth Steiner Hayward attended the event Wednesday morning and congratulated Zhong-Yao.

The first-grader’s artwork was chosen over thousands of other entries received this year, a spokesperson for the event said.

Competition finalists will be whittled down to a group of five by a fan vote starting later this month.

A national winner will be announced in June and earn a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 grant for their school.

To see a full list of winners and to vote for Zhong-Yao's drawing, visit the competition website

