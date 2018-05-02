'It was a euphoric feeling': Prineville man wins $30K while taking woman on date

He came for soda – but left with much, much more. About $30,000 more, to be exact.

Joe Martin, a Prineville resident, won the lottery while on one of his first dates with his new girlfriend, Dani.

They were headed up into the mountains in Central Oregon to camp, hike and take photos, but made a last-minute stop at a convenience store on Main Street in Prineville. Martin bought sodas and says he had a bit of money left over.

“So, I asked my new girlfriend which Scratch-it she wanted and she wanted me to pick,” Martin said. “I picked the $3 Pirate Gold.”

Martin and Dani got back in their car and continued their drive. He didn’t scratch ticket until later that day.

“[Dani] was taking a picture of a butterfly near a campfire and I was sitting there and scratched the ticket,” Martin said. “When I saw the 3, I thought I had won my money back, then I saw a bunch of zeros. When I saw the comma, I said, ‘NOW WAY!’. We both looked at it and knew it was a winner.”

Martin says that for the rest of the day, all he could say was “dude” and giggle uncontrollably.

“I kept trying to tell my friends, but I couldn’t get any words out,” he said. “It was a euphoric feeling.”

When the couple returned to the convenience store to scan the ticket, Martin said the realization that he had won really started to sink in.

“I was jumping and whooping and freaking out,” he said. “The clerk had me sign the back of the ticket immediately.”

Martin said he plans to invest his winnings into his business, which sells glass art. He hopes to hire additional artists and expand his workspace.

