Tualatin police asking public's help to ID fraud suspect

Tualatin police are asking the public’s help to identify a fraud suspect.

The suspect was seen on store surveillance using a stolen credit card to make purchases at a local retail store on Monday, according to police.

Police said the credit card was stolen during a residential burglary earlier that day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Jeremy Rankin at 503-691-4870 or can send an anonymous at 503-691-0285.

