Tualatin police asking public's help to ID fraud suspect - KPTV - FOX 12

Tualatin police asking public's help to ID fraud suspect

Posted: Updated:
(Image: Tualatin Police Department) (Image: Tualatin Police Department)
TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

Tualatin police are asking the public’s help to identify a fraud suspect.

The suspect was seen on store surveillance using a stolen credit card to make purchases at a local retail store on Monday, according to police.

Police said the credit card was stolen during a residential burglary earlier that day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Jeremy Rankin at 503-691-4870 or can send an anonymous at 503-691-0285.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.