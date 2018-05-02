Deputies: Man sent porn videos, delivered sex toy to teen in Columbia City

A man accused of sending pornographic videos and a sex toy to a teen in Columbia City has been arrested, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says.

Ryan Clint Calhoun, 40, was taken into custody Tuesday, according to deputies.

A concerned parent reported Calhoun to the sheriff’s office on March 2 after discovering that Calhoun had sent pornographic videos and inappropriate text messages to the 14-year-old child.

The parent also alleged that Calhoun had given a sex toy to the teen.

Investigators used the child’s cell phone to pose as the child. Deputies detained Calhoun as he attempted to meet with the child, to allegedly perform sexual acts, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities also obtained search warrants for Calhoun’s home and vehicles, which included a personal vehicle and a semi-truck and trailer he drove for work.

Evidence taken during the searches supports the crimes that Calhoun is accused of committing, deputies say.

Calhoun faces two counts of luring a minor, five counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and one count of encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was lodged on a $455,000 bail.

Investigators say they are concerned there might be other victims, both locally and nationally, given Calhoun’s ability to travel.

They ask citizens to call Detective Peabody at 503-366-4609 if they have any additional information.

Multiple other agencies assisted in the investigation and arrest of Calhoun, including Oregon State Police, the Saint Helens Police Department and the FBI.