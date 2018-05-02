City Council leases warehouse in NE Portland for homeless to collect items from camp cleanups

Portland City Council approved a lease for a warehouse, on Wednesday, where the homeless population can retrieve possessions found during camp cleanups.

The warehouse is located on Northeast 24th, just south of I-84, and will be used for storage of personal property collected from homeless camps on the City of Portland property.

The city will pay more than $36,000 dollars a year to rent this space which is more than four times bigger than what they’re using now, but the city said this space is all about the location.

Yet, neighbors here said they weren’t told about the plans and they have some concerns.

“I think the concept is good, I just worry if it’s going to be watched or monitored, or taken care of," Christine Coyne said. "I want someone’s eyes on this and I don’t want it to have to be mine."

The owners of the property can go to the warehouse and pick up their items, but right now the city said only 10 percent of items are actually collected.

“We are excited for this development and hope it makes for an easier process for folks wanting to reclaim their personal belongings," Mayor Ted Wheeler said.

A city spokeswoman told FOX 12 they’ll start moving into this space in a couple weeks and it should be open before the end of June.

The city is legally required to hold property left behind after homeless camps are cleaned up due to a rule that was mandated as part of a settlement from a lawsuit filed in 2009.

The city said it will hold property for 30 days and then it’s either donated or thrown away.

Officials said the new space will be better centralized for the city’s homeless compared to the previous space on Southwest Barbur Boulevard where belongings were rarely claimed.

