Police: Burglary suspect caught in Hillsboro home, shot after attempting to stab officer

A burglary suspect was shot by a Hillsboro police officer after the suspect attempted to stab another officer, according to investigators.

Officers responded to a burglary-in-progress call on the 2100 block of Northeast Montgomery Street at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Two officers found a suspect in a home and attempted to take him into custody.

Police said the suspect produced a “sharp-edged tool” and attempted to stab one of the officers.

The other officer shot the suspect. The suspect, who has not been named by police, is receiving treatment for his injuries at the hospital. An update was not provided on his condition.

The officers were not injured.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. Their names were not released Wednesday.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is continuing to investigate this case.

Two other Hillsboro officers who are part of the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team were placed on leave last week following an officer-involved shooting in Beaverton.

