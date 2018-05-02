Gresham police need the public's help to ID UPS package thief suspect

Gresham police are asking the public’s help to find a package thief who may be watching UPS drivers nearby.

A home surveillance video from Friday night shows a man walking by a UPS truck on Northwest Third Street near Powell Boulevard.

The suspect was seen stopping near the house to tie his shoe as the UPS driver got out to deliver the package.

The homeowner told FOX 12 that by the time their son heard the doorbell and got to the door, the package was gone.

If you recognize the man you are asked to contact Gresham police.

