District didn’t know Lake Oswego bus driver was under investigation for child porn

A local school district says it had no idea one of their bus drivers was under investigation for possession of thousands of images of child pornography until he failed to show up for work Monday.

Michel Harmon, 40, is accused of transporting and possessing videos and images of child porn, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested Saturday and released on bail Tuesday.

Lake Oswego school district, as well as the Tigard-based company Harmon worked for, Transportation of America, says they were not informed of the investigation and found out about it only after his arrest.

Parents of students attending schools in the district say they were also in the dark.

They say they’re concerned that Harmon was allowed to drive their kids for almost an entire school year while the 10-month investigation took place.

School officials sent a letter out to families immediately after the district learned of the investigation.

“There’s got to be a better way, to screen people, to make sure that our children are safe,” Kim French, a parent, said. “I want to feel safe, not being afraid for my daughter every day.”

Harmon drove students at Oak Creek Elementary and Lake Oswego Junior High School.

He was also the driver for some sports trips, the district says.

Harmon previously admitted to agents that he had deleted all of the child porn off his computers, but forensics were able to recover them, according to court documents.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents say there is no current indication that Harmon made any inappropriate contact with students while on the job.

In response to Harmon’s arrest, parents are invited to attend a community safety night Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Lake Oswego Junior High cafeteria.

