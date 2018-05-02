TriMet MAX construction begins Sunday, riders advised to plan accordingly

A six-day TriMet construction project in the Providence Park area is due to start later this week.

On Sunday, crews will start replacing the tracks on Southwest 18 Avenue right in front of the stadium.

TriMet officials told FOX 12 that much of the hardware was installed in the 90’s when construction standards were different. They also said that Portland is constantly growing and meaning the MAX has to stay updated.

“Growth anywhere in Portland brings more ridership through this area too,” TriMet Project Manager Dave Sauter said. “Not just the growth here, but we're continuously adding trains. If you think about the 90s, how many trains we were running, we're running double the trains we were running back then so that means tighter frequencies, heavier loads. These rails are getting a lot more usage than they were back then.”

The construction will last until the end of the day on May 11.

During that time, the blue and red MAX lines will be disrupted and trains on the west side of the river will run less frequently so plan your commute ahead of time.

